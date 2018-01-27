VIJAYAWADA: Denizens of Vijayawada city are going through a trying time while buying vegetables and fruits from vendors in the city markets, as they are allegedly cheating the customers by using improper weighing scales. Adding to the woes of the customers is the reported apathy of the officials of Legal Metrology Department of the State government. “They are least bothered to inspect and take action against the vendors,” said B Suryanarayana, 45, a city dweller.

“I recently went to the Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazzar to purchase some vegetables and fruits. While I purchased 500 gms grapes from a vendor, I noticed that the weight was less. But, I was left with no option,” Suryanarayana said. It is not just the case of Suryanarayana alone; many other citizens of the city are facing similar issues and getting cheated by the vendors. According to the rule book, every vendor should get an approved weighing scale from the Legal Metrology Department and use it for weighing vegetables, fruits, etc.

However, majority of the vendors are not following the rule and using their own weighing scales, which are not registered with the Legal Metrology Department. Speaking to Express, BV Purushotha, assistant controller of Krishna district said, “We are conducting inspections in various malls, markets, shops and many other places. We are also taking up new initiatives to create awareness among the public. As part of the initiative, every week we are placing weighing scales at vegetable and fish markets”.

