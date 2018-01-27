VIJAYAWADA: CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said that officials should strive to ensure the completion of the first phase of construction in Amaravati by the next Republic Day. He said that the execution works of iconic buildings - High Court and Assembly - along with the secretariat would be launched soon.Sreedhar said this as he addressed the CRDA employees, after hoisting the national flag on Friday. He said that their efforts had helped in winding up the process of finalising the designs, pooling in financial resources and land. “With the same spirit, we should launch the pending works so as to complete them by 2019”.

Earlier in the day, Sreedhar participated in the R-day celebrations at the VIT-AP campus, along with the institute’s vice-president Sekar Viswanathan and executive director P Sandhya. Sreedhar felicitated Bandla Nageswara Rao, the head constable from Tadepalli police station, who saved lives of over 100 people, who tried to commit suicide at the Prakasam Barrage.

He also felicitated Nadikuditi Pitchaiah and Kanna Siva Durga Rao, two of survivors of the boat tragedy at Ferry Ghat that took place last November. Celebrations organised by VMCIn the ceremony organised at the APSR Municipal Corporation School in Krishnalanka, by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), commissioner J Nivas recalled the contribution of freedom fighters and visionaries who shaped India. He said that the students should draw inspiration from them and do their bit to develop the country.

Film actor Tarun also participated in the event. He said that it is important for everybody to know about the struggle and experiences of BR Ambedkar, who drafted the Indian constitution, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Celebrations held in other parts of VijayawadaR-Day celebrations were also held in various schools and establishments, including VP Siddhartha Public School, Delhi Public School, Punjab National Bank etc.