VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was conspicuous by his absence at the Republic Day celebrations here on Friday. Naidu, who was in Davos for the World Economic Forum, did embark on his return journey to be in time for the celebrations but he was held up at Abu Dhabi due to bad weather, official sources said. He was able to arrive here only around 4 pm.

The sources, while pointing out that it was not Naidu’s fault, admitted that it was perhaps the first time that a Chief Minister missed the Republic Day fete. As the Governor attends the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest on the invitation of the State government, it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to receive him, a senior official said and stressed that Naidu did not miss the event deliberately.

However, another official opined that Naidu could have at least attended At Home hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. “As a courtesy he could have attended At Home hosted by the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. As he landed in Delhi, he should have gone to Hyderabad instead of coming here.”