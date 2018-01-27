VIJAYAWADA: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) tableau presented by the Education Department bagged the first place at the 69th Republic Day parade held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday. The tableaux by the Housing and Forest departments were adjudged second and third best.The tableaux, which were inspected by Governor ESL Narasimhan after hoisting the national flag, represented the growth stories of the government departments.

Ten troops from the Indian Army, Odisha State police, Andhra Pradesh State police, NCC battalions (boys and girls), 16th Battalion from Visakhapatnam, AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS), Red Cross Society and others participated in the ceremonial parade.

While the Indian Army bagged the best contingent award in armed category, the APSWREIS contingent got award in the unarmed category. The 16th Battalion from Visakhapatnam and the NCC (girls) battalion were awarded the second best awards in armed and urarmed categories respectively. Meanwhile, the absence of CM Chandrababu Naidu was compensated by his grandson Nara Devansh who stood as the cynosure of all eyes. All the leaders and Narasimhan’s wife Vimala spent time with him and Bhuvaneswari, Naidu’ wife.