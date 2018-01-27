VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Union government sought the opinion of the Law Department regarding the Kapu Quota Bill, Governor ESL Narasimhan has reiterated that the State government is committed to ensure that reservation to Backward Classes does not affect due to the same.Speaking at the 69th Republic Day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday, the Governor said, “In response to the long-standing demand to include the Kapu community, a committee was set up. Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed the Bill proposing five per cent reservation to Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities.

It has also appealed to the Union government to include Valmiki and Boya communities in the list of STs. My government is committed to ensure that Kapu quota will not affect the reservation benefits of the existing BCs in any manner.”Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was supposed to participate in the event, could not do so as his flight to India from Davos got delayed due to bad weather.

The Governor added that the State government is determined to overcome the hurdles in the execution of Polavaram project to complete it at the earliest. “My government is closely monitoring the irrigation project for its speedy completion in a record time by early 2019,” he averred. Further, Narasimhan said that an action plan has been prepared to make the entire rural AP Open Defecation Free (ODF) by March 31. “We have already announced 110 Urban Local Bodies to be ODF on October 2, 2016, which is three years ahead of the target,” he said.

The Governor also said that new welfare schemes such as Chandranna Pelli Kanuka and Chandranna Village Malls will be rolled out soon. “About 40,000 brides from the BC community will be given a one-time financial assistance of `30,000. And 6,500 Chandranna Village Malls will be established in the first phase, thus making quality commodities available for the common man,” Narasimhan said. He added that `15,000 crore would be spent on water grid project this year.He stated that the State government’s solemn pledge is to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the people are happy and satisfied with the governance.



Narasimhan said that once the construction of Amaravati is completed, it is expected to be technologically-compatible city in the country and India’s leading technopolis. He explained the other development and welfare initiatives, including loan waiver scheme, housing for the poor, drought mitigation programme, establishment of six sports and games academies and others taken up by the government in the last four years.

Regarding the future plans, he said that six IT special economic zones, three electronic manufacturing clusters, coastal economic corridor and Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and pothole-free road networks are on the anvil.“Through technological and innovation driven governance and by finding opportunity in every crisis, AP has emerged as one of the fastest growing States in the country,” the Governor observed.

