VIJAYAWADA: The new building of the Nandigama police station was inaugurated on Friday near the Nandigama bus station by Home minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Water Resource minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh by the Andhra Pradesh Police Housing Corporation. The police station was earlier functioning from a dilapidated building. The new building is equipped with all facilities, such as rest rooms for police on duty and separate lounges for visiting men and women.

Speaking on the occasion the Home minister said that facilities across all police stations in the State would be developed in a way that each became a model police station. “Government has allotted sufficient funds to develop the facilities in police stations.

‘‘Quarters for police officials will be constructed soon,” he said. Nandigama town MLA Tangirala Sowmya and other police officials attended the inaugural function.