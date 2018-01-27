VIJAYAWADA: Despite the tall claims of the transport officials that the introduction of online services has brought down corruption, the citizens continue to face issues at the Road Transport Authority’s office in Vijayawada. Due to the absence of fee chart for the services offered at the Road Transport Authority (RTA) office in the city, the staff are overcharging citizens. “Since there is no board with the particulars of the fee to be paid for the services, I paid the amount quoted by the staff at the counter. Later, when I checked online and realised that I paid `75 extra. When I asked the person at the counter, he simply denied charging additional money. If the government offices are functioning like this, where do we go?,” rued P V Rao, a private employee from Vasavi Nagar.

According to information, some of the staff charge an additional `5 to `70 per application depending on the services. “Suppose 300 to 500 applicants visit the office per day and if an average of `20 is collected additionally per application, imagine the amount of illegal money made on a monthly and yearly basis,” observed B Venkat, who recently renewed his licence at the office. The applicants said complaints to higher-ups have yielded no result as the illegal practice continues to thrive. “We once complained through 1100 call centre. When I went to the office two months later, the problem remained unresolved,” Venkat added.

Middlemen menace

Adding to the woes is the presence of middlemen. While the officials maintain that there is no scope for agents to get things done, the ground reality is completely different. The agents, who are present at the photocopy and internet shops at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, charge `400 to `900 additionally depending on the services. Interestingly, the agents will get the work done even if the person who files the application does not come to the RTA office.

Admitting the above issues, a senior transport official said that they were aware of the issue. “We get complaints often that our staff are collecting additional charges. That is why, we are making every service online. In three months, there will not be any need for the applicants to visit our office,” the official claimed. The official also appealed to public to check the fee particulars of the services online so that they would not be overcharged.

Looting public

Some applicants complained that change will not be returned after paying fees at some counters

Officials said a board is placed outside, but an examination shows that it has older details, thus misleading the public

Officials said transport kiosks are being installed at public places including railway stations, bus stations etc

Transport department has one of the lowest grievance redressal percentage-- 54 per cen, as per CM Dashboard