VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the All India Civil Services Cricket Tournament at Dr Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex, Mulapadu here on Saturday. In the first game of the day, the bureaucrats’ team of Andhra Pradesh, defeated that of Himachal Pradesh by five wickets. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that after decades the State had been hosting the bureaucrats’ sports and athletic meet.

The Mulapadu stadium was developed in keeping with international standards and had been an ideal venue for hosting Ranji and other national-level cricket tournaments. He, in course of his speech, lauded the efforts of the Narasapuram MP Gokaraju Gangaraju in developing 30 cricket fields across the State.

The chief minister, after delivering his speech, took everyone by surprise as he tried his hand in batting. According to sources, the cricket tournament will continue till February 5. The civil servants will also take part in the athletic meet, to be held from January 30. Around 800 civil servants from almost all the States and Union territories are taking part in the cricket tournament. There will be 34 teams in all. In the first day’s game, batting first, Himachal Pradesh scored 90 runs in the allotted 20 overs. The AP team, led by S Subramanyam, reached the target in the 17th over. They lost five wickets in the process.

Earlier, Naidu expressed his dissatisfaction as the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) officials failed to properly erect the flag post for hoisting the National Flag, as a mark of respect before inaugurating the tournament. Minister for Youth and Sports Kollu Ravindra, SAAP Vice Chairman and Managing Director N Bangara Raju, Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Divedi and other officials took part in the inaugural session.