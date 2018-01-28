VIJAYAWADA: Illegal and haphazard parking of vehicles along the major arterial roads and bylanes of Governorpet have turned a nightmare for pedestrians. Several pedestrians complain that moving through the JD Hospital Road and other arterial roads in the locality has become really difficult owing to the illegal parking on both sides of the road. “We often fear to take these roads, which are already narrow and having regular movement of vehicles, especially speeding auto rickshaws. These roads may soon turn accident-prone, if the authorities fail to take action,” said P Naveen Kumar, a daily commuter.

Garbage dumped along the roads and corners is a common sight on JD Hospital Road in Vijayawada

Parking of vehicles in violation of rules is being mainly done by the commercial establishments along these arterial roads. “The civic body has failed to enforce building bylaws to earmark parking space in the cellars of buildings,” said Ch Subba Rao, a commuter.S Anuradha, another resident of the locality expressed annoyance at how cars and other vehicles are often parked on the tarred portion of roads, forcing motorists to take a detour through potholed portions. “Officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation should play a key role in enforcing the mandatory norm of maintaining parking lots in the premises while issuing building permits. However, this remains only on paper now,” she alleged.

“We had already started acting against them. Barricades would be set up on one side of the roads in Governorpet locality to check illegal parking,” said a traffic constable who was on duty near civil courts. The traffic police also said residents in these areas are the worst affected as they cannot come out of their homes often because of vehicles parked in front of their gates.

“They also find it difficult to take their vehicles inside. People park their vehicles somewhere far away and then walk to their homes,” they added.When contacted VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu said that civic body has already called for tenders to introduce smart parking facility at several locations of the city to ease traffic congestion and avoid road accidents. “The tender quoted company has already started conducting a ground level survey in the civic body identified locations for introducing smart parking system. It may take at least a month to realise the project,” he said.