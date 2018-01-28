VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at discussing the possible urban solutions and innovations, particularly relevant for emerging cities centered around the principle of happiness, the State government will host a three-day conclave called ‘Happy Cities Summit- 2018’ in Amaravati from April 10. The officials are looking to zero in on either Pavitra Sangamam or Bhavani Islands as the venue for the first-of-its-kind summit. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to inaugurate the conclave.Officials from CRDA said that more than 1,500 policymakers, thinkers, city planners, architects, administrators and others were expected to participate in the summit.

“The deliberations will be centered on the foundational principle of creation of happy cities, with a focus on citizen -centricity, livability, and sustainability. The summit will be a platform to ideate, share knowledge and exhibit innovations,” the officials explained. The CRDA is preparing the ground to organise the event along the lines of the Agri Tech Summit held at Visakhapatnam in November last year. Some of the sessions include, ideas forum, pitch competition, happy city hackathon, an exhibition, round table discussion with experts and networking session.

“Apart from the keynote addresses on the particular day’s topic, there will be sessions where a round table discussion for mayors will be held as well. An exhibition showcasing leading products and services in urban development and innovation will be simultaneously held,” the organisers said. A dinner will also be hosted by the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to select invitees. In it he would discuss with experts the prospects available in Amaravati and the issues related to development of the capital region.