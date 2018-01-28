VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced that 75 per cent of jobs in private companies will be given to locals as he promises to bring an Act for the same in the AP Legislative Assembly if his party is voted to power.Asserting that Special Category Status (SCS) to the State will ensure job revolution in AP, he said his party will fight for it.

Taking a dig at the foreign visits of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Leader of Opposition said, “Naidu nearly had around 22 foreign tours. I want to question him why is he going to foreign tours. He goes to Davos every year. It is not for summit or conference or to bring jobs to the State but for stashing away his black money.’’

Stating that any company or individual will not visit AP seeing Naidu’s face or because Naidu is touring their countries, he said that anyone who wants to invest in AP will check if there is viability for their business and ease of doing business. And in order to get there and make them invest, SCS is the only way forward, he said.

‘CM wasted K200 cr on foreign visits’

Naidu had visited 22 foreign tours so far and while visiting, he doesn’t even take regular flights. He had wasted more than `200 crore of people’s money on travelling alone. Even if he had spent half the efforts of travelling to foreign countries in convincing the Prime Minister for SCS, we could have benefitted from it,’’ Jagan said and added that during the recent meeting with Narendra Modi, the CM did not mention a single word about SCS in his letter to the PM.