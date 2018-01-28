VIJAYAWADA: Minor tension prevailed in the Nuzvid IIIT campus on Saturday when a first year student found a piece of plastic in the lunch he was eating at the Mercury Marvel Mess and complained about it to the concerned mess in-charge, who allegedly ignored it.Following the mess in-charge’s attempt to dilute the issue and his advice to the student to ‘ignore’ the matter as ‘it was a minor’ thing, a heated argument ensued between the mess manager and some of the first year students, who alleged that the quality of the food supplied by the canteen was generally of poor quality and the college management, in spite of repeated complaints did not take any action against the contractors, who ran the mess.

“I approached the mess in-charge to lodge a complaint, but he did not take it seriously and claimed it happens everywhere. This is not the first time. Earlier too, I found a dead spider in my breakfast. However, it fell on the deaf ears of the campus management,” the affected student said. Vexed with the apathetic attitude of the college and mess management, students even complained to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge (RGUKT) board, demanding cancellation of the catering contract awarded to Marvel Mess.

Students also alleged that the mess management was cooking food with rotten vegetables and giving insufficient quantity of food to the students residing in the college campus. “Some students had complained to the RGUKT board that unhygienic conditions prevailed in the mess and the food given to us lacked quality. We feel like we are being alienated,” said a student.