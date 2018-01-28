VIJAYAWADA: The State government has made elaborate arrangements for the first phase of three-day Pulse Polio Immunisation (PPI) programme for the year 2018. The officials of Health department have identified over 50.9 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years to administer polio drops. Over 65.75 lakh doses of medicine was made available in all 13 districts.

On the first day, i.e on Sunday, vaccination booths, mobile and transit units would administer oral polio drops to children in the State. On the second and third days, health teams would administer polio drops by undertaking a door- to-door visit.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Sujatha Sharma in a press release stated that a total of 1,50,140 workers were deployed at various booths, mobile units etc, for the pulse polio programme. All booths would be operated from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The vaccine is available at all Anganwadi centres, schools, government hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, etc. As many as 13 nodal officers were posted in 13 districts and 3,754 officials were deployed to oversee the programme.