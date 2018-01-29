VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district has successfully started the first phase of Pulse Polio Immunization (PPI) programme for the year 2018 on Sunday. On the day oral polio drops were provided to the children in the district through vaccination booths, mobile and transit units.

The district health officers have identified 423 high-risk places in the Krishna region and have come up with special arrangements. Over 5.5 lakh vaccine doses were made available to accommodate 3.95 lakh children in the district at 2,565 centres. In all 1,09,044 persons were deployed to look after the vaccination drive.

“ Our focus would be on 2471 children identified in the high-risk areas,” said District Special Polio Officer R Nagamalleswari.

In order to reach every registered child in the district, the health teams would even go from house to house to vaccinate the kids, over the next two days. The next vaccination drive would take place end February.