VIJAYAWADA: The final year engineering students in the State are in a difficult situation as companies are not offering internships to them, citing that the students lack skills. The situation emerges at a time when the State Education Department is all set to increase marks of technical practicals in Engineering education across the State from the coming academic year. As part of the government plan, the students have to go through more practical education to get hands-on experience.

After instructions from the State government, the engineering colleges are sending the fourth year BTech students for internship to various companies to gain hands-on experience. However, a large number of students in various colleges across the State complain that many companies are rejecting them even for internship.

The companies which are in agreement with colleges are taking students for internships. However, the companies which are taking students based on the skills of the students claim that are not getting enough candidates for internships.

N Jagadheeswar, senior recruiter from a well known IT company, said that students don’t even have basic knowledge rather than the information in their textbooks. “Like every year, we wanted to take some interns from engineering colleges in the State. But for the past few years, we are finding it difficult to train them. Therefore, we have reduced the number of interns from 100 to 40 this year,” he said.

Over the years, the engineering stream is losing its sheen as majority of the pass outs remain jobless. In fact, less than 70 per cent of the students are passing out of the engineering colleges in the State. In 2016, only 30 per cent of the students cleared all subjects in their first year of Btech. In the second and third years, only 60 per cent students cleared of all papers. In the final year, the pass percentage was 65-70 per cent. However, only 40 per cent of them were able to secure first class and jobs.

More practicals coming

To increase the standards engineering education, the government is planning to introduce practical learning from the coming academic year. Currently, there are practicals for some subjects with 20 to 30 pc of the total marks. But with the new initiative, around 40-50 per cent of the total marks will come from practicals with two-tier exam. That means, students have to attend two practical examinations. The government is also planning to make internship mandatory for engineering students from the 2018-19 academic year.

“We are upgrading the syllabus in BTech course and the new curriculum will be introduced from the 2018-19 academic year. As part of the reforms to increase the standards of engineering education, we are planning to impart more practical education to the students. We are focussing on internships with special training and new courses. From software to hardware, every course will have more practicals from the next academic year,” said P Valli Kumari, Vice-Chairman of APSCHE.