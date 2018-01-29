VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that they have life threat from Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and his close aides, a lorry driver and his son approached police commissioner Gautam Sawang on Sunday seeking protection. The complainant, Ramireddy Koteswara Rao and his son Suresh, also a lorry driver, are residents of Krishna Lanka.

The duo said they had approached Telugu Desam corporator Gunduri Mahesh for money three years ago to clear debts. He asked them to register a small piece of their land at Krishna Lanka in his name as collateral and gave Rs 5 lakhs. “We went to the registration office and signed on the papers he gave us. As we are not educated, we did not read the contents of the documents and failed to see the web of conspiracy Mahesh weaved,” Ramireddy Koteswara Rao said.

The corporator and five others allegedly created fake documents for a five-acre land belonging to freedom fighter Kasireddy Suryanarayana’s family at Ajit Singh Nagar in the name of Koteswara Rao. The land is said to be worth around Rs 40 crore as per prevailing market value. Using the fake documents, Mahesh allegedly got Koteswara Rao register the land in his name. “We never had any land at Ajit Singh Nagar. We incurred losses in lorry business and, to pay debts, we borrowed money from Mahesh who made us sign the documents to transfer in his name the land that did not belong to us,” he told media persons.

The father and son got shock of their life when the sleuths of CID had taken them into custody for interrogation on January 20. “Initially we did not understand what the CID officials were interrogating us for. Little by little we realised that Mahesh played with our lives. We revealed everything to the CID officials and pleaded for justice,” he added.

Mahesh and his accomplices Panuku Ramesh, Maganti Babu, Ramakrishna Reddy, Anil and G Sriram allegedly threatened Koteswara Rao with dire consequences if he did not confess to the CID that the land belonged to him and also offered Rs 10 lakhs for toeing their line.

“Fearing threat our lives, we approached police today and sought protection and justice. Mahesh and his friends tried to kidnap us after we came clean during the CID investigation,” Koteswara Rao said.

Koteswara Rao also alleged that a part of the land was in the name of Bonda Sujatha, the wife of MLA Umamaheswara Rao.

CID deputy superintendent of police (DSP) L Kalidas said the family of the freedom fighter had lodged a complaint three months ago stating that their land was encroached by six persons and registered a case against the accused. “During the course of investigation, we came to know that Mahesh and his accomplices created fake documents and made Koteswara Rao a scapegoat. Related sections of forgery, trespassing, kidnapping and threatening were filed against the six and will take them into custody,” said DSP Kalidas.

MLA Umamaheswara Rao refuted the allegations and stated that he had given up years ago the rights of the land in his wife’s name. “We purchased the land from a person named Abdul Masthan and gave it for development. Soon after we came to know that the land was disputed, we gave up our share of the property. There is no truth in the allegations made by them,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada police commissioner Gautam Sawang assured justice to Koteswara Rao’s family and said action would be initiated against the accused. “Since the case is under CID purview, we cannot take direct action against them. Based on the complaint lodged by the victims, the six accused will be taken into custody,” Sawang said.

Rao denies insinuations

MLA Umamaheswara Rao refuted allegations against him and stated that he had given up the rights of the land in his wife’s name. “We purchased the land from a person named Abdul and gave it for development. Soon after we came to know that it was disputed, we gave up our share of the property. There is no truth in the allegations made by them,” Rao said.