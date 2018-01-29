VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed CRDA officials to take happiness as central principle for the development of Amaravati. He stressed the need to ensure that economic, technological and other advantages -- including happiness -- being adopted in the Capital reach every common man in the State.

In a telephonic conversation with officials on Sunday, the CM directed them to prepare a people-centric strategy for the construction of Amaravati.

“Our aim is to make the Capital city a happy place where its human resources are taken care of first. Whatever development we undertake in Amaravati, the benefit should ultimately reach the common man.

For me, the underprivileged are more important than the privileged people and I will be satisfied only when they benefit from Amaravati,” he asserted. Principal Secretary (CRDA, Infrastructure and Investments, and Energy) Ajay Jain and CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar briefed the CM that CRDA is spending `30,000-`40,000 crore for the construction of eight million sq ft government complex, 330-km trunk road infrastructure, 1,300 km of road for Land Pooling Scheme returnable plots and 5,040 houses.

“Tenders have already been called for works worth `33,368 crore till date. Most of the works are ongoing,” they explained. On the occasion, the CM directed the officials to involve students in the ‘Happy Cities Summit- 2018’ so that they can share their ideas to make Amaravati a happy city.

