VIJAYAWADA: With the examination time getting closer, the government libraries of the State are coming up with various initiatives to bring down the stress levels among the students and help them score better. As part of these initiatives, the libraries plan to hold motivational classes, conducted by psychologists, intellectuals and others every week.

Currently, there are four regional libraries, 13 district libraries , 21 grade-1 libraries, 94 grade-2 libraries, 761 grade-3 branch libraries and 115 village libraries in the State.

The libraries department is going to organise motivational classes in all these libraries from the first week of February.

“Famous personalities and intellectuals of the State will conduct these sessions, once in a week,” said a government official.

Apart from the motivational classes, the libraries will also host study hours for Class X and Intermediate students with selected teacher volunteers from the nearby schools in each district, especially at the

village level.

Libraries are also planning to tie up with a few coaching centres and offer coaching for competitive examinations at an affordable price.

“We wanted to reach out to the maximum number of students and make better use of libraries. These are the places of knowledge and we wanted to impart knowledge through various initiatives. All these initiatives will soon be implemented across the State.

These programmes are aimed to benefit the students and provide them with better coaching in the rural areas,” said Jhansi Rani, in-charge of Tagore Library in Vijayawada.