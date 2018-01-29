VIJAYAWADA: Following his successful eye surgery at the New Government Hospital (GGH), City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar called upon all the people’s representatives to visit government hospitals for treatments, so as to build confidence among people in government hospitals.

“With an objective to increase the credibility of the government hospitals, I underwent cataract eye surgery at the GGH. The hospital is equipped with modern facilities and general public can visit the hospital with confidence to undergo treatment for various health ailments,’’ Sreedhar told reporters on Sunday.

The Mayor had set an example by undergoing eye surgery at the GGH, here on Saturday. Sreedhar had been suffering from cataract in his left eye for the past few months and was advised surgery by his doctors. Some days ago, while participating in a programme at the GGH he got impressed with the facilities provided to the patients at the hospital, as those were at par with the same provided in corporate hospitals. The mayor then decided to undergo an eye surgery at the GGH.

A team of ophthalmologists, under the supervision of GGH superintendent Chakradhar Rao performed tests on him and successfully operated his left eye.

The mayor was discharged on Saturday evening and had been doing well since. Earlier, Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas had successfully undergone a knee-replacement surgery at the GGH in Guntur in January 2016. After being told about the mayor undergoing surgery at the GGH, here, he called up Sreedhar and appreciated his decision, which he said would increase common people’s confidence in government hospitals.

