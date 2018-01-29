VIJAYAWADA: National Mazdoor Union (NMU), a recognised trade union active in APSRTC, will launch a two-day relay hunger strike at 126 bus depots across the State from Monday, demanding that the management address their long-pending demands.

When contacted, NMU State President C Chandraiah said major demands of the union included implementation of new pay scale since April 2017 and consideration of the two-month long period, when the APSRTC employees took part in the Samaikyandhra agitation, as casual leave.

The union has decided to hold the relay hunger strike as there was no response from the corporation to the representations submitted in this regard, he said.

The NMU leader also said that the union would organise a State-level convention of RTC women employees at Acharya Nagarjuna University on February 2. State Women Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari and DGP M Malakondaiah will take part in the event, he said. Women employees of 128 bus depots will participate in the convention, he added.