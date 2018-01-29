VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to improve healthcare in rural areas, Tata Trusts is going to launch telemedicine facility on a pilot basis at 20 centres to cover all the 265 villages under the Vijayawada parliamentary constituency on January 29, said R Pavitra Kumar, Tata Trusts’ south head on Sunday.

The facility will be launched by the Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and MP Kesineni Srinivas at a programme to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Pavitra Kumar said that the project was aimed at providing advanced medical services to the people living in remote villages, through telemedicine facility, involving expert team of doctors in Vijayawada.

Medicines will be distributed free of cost at the villages itself and patients diagnosed with serious ailments, including cancer, will be referred to corporate hospitals, where free treatment will be provided under Swastha Kutumbam scheme of Tata Trusts. The project will also be supported by two mobile medical care units, equipped with state of the art medical equipment, he said.

Earlier the trust had treated 20,000 patients under the Swastha Kutumbam scheme, apart from taking part in other activities, Pavitra Kumar said.