VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and the Machavaram police seized one car transporting 500 kg ganja near Chuttugunta Junction on Eluru Road and arrested three persons, who were allegedly smuggling the contraband.

The arrested persons were transporting the ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency area and Anakapalli to Hyderabad, said CTF personnel. They had hidden the ganja packets inside the car seat. When their vehicle reached Chuttugunta, police intercepted the car, seized the contraband and took three persons travelling in the car, into custody.

During questioning, the arrested persons revealed that they had loaded the contraband at Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam and were transporting it to Hyderabad. Police have registered a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.