VIJAYAWADA: Due to lack of parents’ guidance and proper monitoring of their activities, the city youth are getting attracted to vices and easy money. The case of one engineering student Mahesh (name changed), who hails from a middle class family, is one such example. He not only ruined his career, but also shattered the dreams of his parents, who hoped that their son will look after them after passing out engineering with flying colours.

Mahesh (20), is a resident of Labbipet and pursuing mechanical engineering at a private engineering college in the city. In his third year, he met a few people in Ajit Singh Nagar through his college friend. After getting attracted to high-end bikes being used by his friends, Mahesh started pestering his parents to buy him a sports bike.

When Mahesh’s father expressed his inability to spend a huge amount on a bike, he took to gambling and indulged in cricket betting. Soon, Mahesh purchased a sports bike worth `2 lakh and a smartphone worth `80,000.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s parents took note of this and enquired his friends about the drastic change in his lifestyle. Just a few days later, Mahesh was arrested by Vijayawada police on charges of cricket betting, gambling and consuming ganja.

“Not just Mahesh, many youngsters in the city are getting attracted to vices and committing crimes for easy money. It’s greed for easy money that is driving youngsters to commit crime. They are misguided and parents and guardians should keep track of their activities,” said a senior police official.

According to the statistics released by Vijayawada police, it is observed that out of 10 criminals arrested for crimes like chain snatching, cell phone theft, robbery, automobile theft and other petty crimes, five criminals are in the age group of 20 to 25. They confessed that they have committed crimes to fund their vices. Also, broken homes and poverty are pushing the youth to commit crime. Some gangs are also forcing youngsters to become money mules.

“We have formed Bala Mithra teams to identify behavioural changes in youth. We are conducting counselling sessions to keep youth away from crime,” said Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang.

