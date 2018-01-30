VIJAYAWADA: A 116-day programme will be held under the Neeru Pragathi programme across the State from February to June to promote water conservation, repair all canals and replenish groundwater. The dates, budget, schedule and a detailed plan for the programme will be finalised by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu soon. During the 49th review meeting (teleconference) of Neeru Pragathi and Polavaram on Monday, the officials of the Water Resources Department informed the Chief Minister that in the last one week, 1.9 lakh cubic metres of earthwork of the Polavaram project has been completed. Excavation of 281 lakh cubic metres is remaining.

They said 3,826 cubic metres of concrete has been laid in the spillway and stilling basin from January 22 to 28. Including spill channel, 4.92 lakh cubic metres out of the total 34.04 lakh cubic metres concrete works have been completed. According to them, 929.2 m of the diaphragm wall has been completed, out of a total of 1,427m.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to upload real-time updated information on the progress of the Polavaram project on the government website. He said that photos and virtual reality options must be available to anyone who wants to know the status of the project. Officials from AP Space Application Centre said they would use information on rainfall, runoff, demand, MI and WC capacity, soil type, and other factors to plan water conservation programme in villages under the Village Level Water Budget Planning. Rainwater harvesting structures have been proposed in different pockets across the State.

Naidu said that they should study the impact of rainfall, minor irrigation tanks and irrigation on groundwater. “If we can ensure that there is a surplus in agricultural production by increasing groundwater levels, then we can say we were successful,” he said. He said that the departments must work with the goals of maximum extent of irrigation for both the Rabi and Kharif seasons. Out of the 28 priority irrigation projects, six more are ready for inauguration.

Barrage for water needs of Amaravati

Chief Minister reviews a draft project report on the proposed barrage near Vykuntapuram on the river Krishna

The barrage is 3.068 km long and is located 23 km upstream of the Prakasam Barrage and around 60 km downstream of the Pulichintala dam.

Officials will present a detailed project report (DPR) to the Chief Minister on February 5