VIJAYAWADA: A girl studying in Class IX and residing at Mudinepalli in Krishna district, Ambula Vaishnavi, who donated `1 lakh for the construction of Capital City, was announced as Amaravati Ambassador by CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. The girl met the CM at his office in the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi and handed over the cheque for `1 lakh. She told the CM that she had adopted two government schools in Mudinepalli and spent `4 lakh on their development.

Impressed by her zeal to serve the society and her contribution to the gigantic project of Capital City, CM not only appreciated her contribution but also made her Amaravati Ambassador.

Sunitha thanks CM for GO 59

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Paritala Sunitha met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in his Chamber at the Interim Government Complex on Monday to thank him for GO No 59 on the death anniversary of Paritala Ravi. She said by sanctioning Rs 803 crore for Peruru project he has made it possible to fulfil the dream of Paritala Ravi.

The project, once completed, will irrigate an additional 25,000 acres in Anantapur district.

On the occasion, Chief Minister reassured the minister that he will always remain supportive of Anantapur district and make every effort for its development.

K10 lakh for CA 4th ranker

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs 10 lakh for M Phanish Reddy, who secured All India 4th rank in CA final exam, results of which were announced couple of days ago. He said his government will support all young talent in the state in every sphere of activity.