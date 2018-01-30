VIJAYAWADA: IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, who is visiting the United States to attract more investments to Andhra Pradesh, said he would like to see the per capita income of Telugu people in the US reaches $1.5 lakh from the present $86,000. Participating in the NRI TDP and NRT members meeting at San Francisco, he said priority was being given to skill development and stressed the need for upgrading oneself in tune with changing requirements of the industry.

Explaining the work being done by the Chandrababu Naidu government for the State, he wanted Non-Resident Telugus to be brand ambassadors of AP. He also explained about the real-time governance and how beneficial it is in the day-to-day administration.Later, in a similar meeting in Los Angeles, he said the per capita income of the State is lower than other Southern States and efforts are being made to improve the same. He told the gathering that automobile giants Kia, Isuzu, Apollo Tyres came to the State and IT industry created 24,000 jobs in the last three and half years.

Later, he interacted with Alecto Healthcare CEO Lakshman Reddy and discussed opportunities in hospital management and health services in the State. He said medical equipment manufacturing is being encouraged in AP in a big way. On being invited to invest in the State, Lakshman Reddy responded positively and said they plan to expand their operations in AP and would be visiting the State shortly. Later, Lokesh also met Sysintelli, Inc, CEO Ravi Hanumara and invited him to set up his company in the State. Hanumara responded positively and agreed to start a unit in the State and provide 100 jobs initially and 1,000 jobs in the next two years.

Italian team meets CM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met officials from Italian engineering and construction firm Anas International

at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday. The officials informed him that Anas is already an established firm in markets like Russia, Qatar, Libya and they are interested in expanding to the Indian market