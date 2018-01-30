VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the allegations that he is the mastermind behind encroachment of `40-crore worth land at Ajit Singh Nagar, belonging to the family of a freedom fighter, by his close aides, Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, denied his role in this and said his political rivals were trying to discredit his name. The CM reportedly took serious note of the allegations against the MLA.

Speaking to TNIE, Umamaheswara Rao asserted that he is innocent.

What do you have to say about the allegations that you are behind the fraudulent land transaction?

There is no wonder my name is linked to every controversy that takes place in Vijayawada. My political rivals grab every opportunity to malign my name.

Is it true that you purchased a part of the disputed land in the name of your wife?

There is no truth in the allegation. In her capacity as director of Raviteja Biotech Private Limited, she entered into an agreement with one Abdul Masthan to develop 3,500 square yards in the land. However, in December 2017, we cancelled the deal after learning about the dispute.



What is your relationship with the accused, Ganduri Mahesh, Maganti Babu and others?

Mahesh is our party corporator and I have known him for long. Though we participate in party activities, we have never had any financial transactions. Maganti Babu is a builder and all other accused are his friends.

Both K Suresh and Ramireddy Koteswara Rao say they have life threat from you and your aides. What do you have to say about this?

To seek media attention, they are making baseless allegations. I have proved my honesty in front of the media by showing the documents cancelling the deal. There is no need for me to threaten anyone. We thought of doing some business. But dropped the plan after this issue.

Are you going to cooperate with CID officials in their investigation?

Definitely I will cooperate with them. After my name surfaced, I submitted the documents regarding cancellation of the deal to Additional Director General (CID) Ch Dwaraka Thirumala Rao.

The issue is now being monitored by the CM. What will you say if he (CM) asks you to come clean on the allegations? There are rumours

doing rounds that the state government is planning to book you. What’s your comment?

(Laughs) This is all trash. I’m ready to explain the situation to the CM by producing facts and documents.