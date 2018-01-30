VIJAYAWADA: M Padma has taken charge as the Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam at the administrative office, here on Monday. Addressing a press conference Padma said that providing hassle-free darshan of the Goddess Kanaka Durga for the devotees will be her top priority. ‘’I am ready to take suggestions from the priests and trust board members, to take up programmes for the benefit of the devotees. E-governance will be implemented effectively to streamline the administration,’’ she said.The EO also made it clear that rituals would be conducted following the Agama Shastras and suggestions from the temple vaidik committee.

‘’The State government has appointed me as the executive officer of the temple to look after the administrative affairs (of the temple, in a way which will be) on par with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). Employees coordination is crucial for carrying out the development activities taken on the hill shrine,’’ Padma said.Later, Padma had a darshan of the Goddess Kanaka Durga on Indrakeeladri.

Temple priests offered a traditional welcome to her and presented the portrait of the presiding deity. She, along with temple trust board chairman Y Gauranga Babu inspected the progress of renovation works taken up in the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. It may be recalled that earlier this month, the State government had relieved A Surya Kumari of the duties of the EO of the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple and transferred her due to lapses in the temple administration.

From then on the post was temporarily held by the Endowment Commissioner YV Anuradha.

Temple row report soon

Commenting on the Kanaka Durga temple row, Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao said that departmental inquiry had been completed and a detailed report would be submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu soon. He also clarified that there was no scope to conduct Tantrik Poojas in the temple. Around J100 crore worth development works were being taken at Srikalahasti temple.