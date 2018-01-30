VIJAYAWADA: A three-member team from Quality Council of India (QCI) launched its survey in the city on Monday as part of the assessment for the Swachh Survekshan 2018 rankings.

During the survey, the team accompanied by Municipal Commissioner J Nivas inspected the community toilets near the IGMC Stadium and the modern toilet facility developed at the Boyapati Siva Rama Krishna Municipal Corporation High School, Moghalrajpuram.

The team also inspected the functioning of onsite composting yards developed by the civic body at Rythu Bazar, Singh Nagar and Urmila Subbarao Nagar. Later, they examined the documents submitted by the VMC regarding development works taken by it, covering various components of the Swachh Bharat Mission. According to VMC officials, the Survekshan Survey would decide the rank of city on the basis of data provided by municipal bodies, data collected through direct observations, independent assessment and citizen feedbacks.