VIJAYAWADA: With the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament, perhaps last in the present NDA regime, the TDP Government in the State is keenly watching the developments, for it has high expectations from the Union budget. Not long ago, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited Delhi and submitted a 16-page memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was a gentle reminder to the alliance partner about the provisions made in the AP Reorganisation Act and the promises made to the State. He returned to the State claiming that the Prime Minister has responded positively and many of the promises might get fulfilled during the Union budget to be presented in few days. Reimbursement of the revenue deficit of `16,000 crore, of which only part has been given, is the main expectation from the budget.

“We are hoping that the assurances made by the Centre with regard to Polavaram, reimbursement of the expenditure on the project so far and allocation of more funds. We are also looking forward to the assurance given to allow the State government to take loans from NABARD, HUDCO and commercial banks with regard to central aid under the special package,” said Kaluva Srinivasulu, Minister for Information and Public Relations.

The minister said other projects they are looking to get impetus is the capital city project and a few industrial projects in the State. Meanwhile, some senior members of the ruling party said they are hoping that the Centre will give priority to various provisionin the AP Reorganisation Act, including Railway Zone for the State. “If it does not happen this budget session, the State might have to face big trouble in the future,” they said.

Another issue the seniors of the party are more concerned is delimitation of the Assembly constituencies in the State. The issue was also raised during the Chief Minister’s meeting with the Prime Minister recently. Though it is not related to budget, the leaders in the State expect it to be discussed in Parliament. “We are hopeful that a positive outcome emerges by end of the session,” a senior leader of TDP said, while few others were not that optimistic as they say there is no clarity with regard to the issue from the ruling alliance at the Centre.Meanwhile, it is learned that a couple of MPs from the ruling party in the State have proposed to move private Bills seeking amendments to the AP Reorganisation Act during the budget session of Parliament.