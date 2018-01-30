VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to introduce tele ophthalmology services in the existing community health centres (CHC), across Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate these services through a video conference on February 1. A part of public private partnership (PPP), these services would be, reportedly, taken care of by Apollo Hospitals. In the first phase, these services would be available in 60 community health centres of the State and later it would be expanded to the remaining 55 health centres. Through this initiative, eye care will be provided through digital medical equipment and telecommunications technology, even when a patient is at a remote health centre.

Screening and diagnosis of ophthalmic diseases will be done in the healthcare centres and the patients will be provided not only with medicines but also spectacles. The State health department has already installed Fundus cameras, auto refractors and other required related equipment to ensure smooth service in the community health centres.Para ophthalmic assistants are also trained to help the patients, who visit the centres for treatment. These ophthalmic assistants would take picture of the patient’s retina with the help of Fundus camera and send it to the doctors online. Based on the prescriptions of these doctors, patients would receive medicines. In case of serious ailments the doctors will refer the case to places where the required treatment would be available.

Similarly, pictures that are taken with the help of auto refractors, will be sent to the specialists online and they would suggest the glasses with appropriate power for the patients. The patients can select spectacles, at the CHC, from the designs that are available. Based on the service that the patients obtain, they will have to pay anything between `180 and `270.

“We have made all arrangements in our centres. Over 100 designs of spectacles have been stacked and people are showing interest to avail of the tele ophthalmology services,” said Dr N Rohini of a community health centre in Labbipet, Vijayawada.