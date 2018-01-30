VIJAYAWADA: Due to heavy traffic caused by the padayatra undertaken by YSRC leader Jogi Ramesh in support of Jagan’s 1,000-mile mark, a 60-year-old man, who suffered cardiac arrest, died while being shifted to a private hospital in Ibrahimpatnam on Monday.The deceased was identified as K Ramu (60), a contract labourer at Dr. NTTPS. He hailed from Beemaraju Gutta village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal and settled in B Colony, Ibrahimpatnam. He is survived by one son and a daughter.

Following his death, the kin of the deceased staged a protest and raised slogans against the YSRC leader. Ibrahimpatnam police inspector D Chawan said the incident took place around 5 pm near NTTPS second gate when Ramu was heading home after finishing his duties. He suddenly collapsed on the road due to chest pain and raised an alarm for help.

Noticing this, an auto rickshaw driver Channu approached Ramu, who then informed him about his chest pain. After his efforts to call an ambulance failed, Channu tried to shift Ramu to Nirma Medical College at Jupudi village for treatment. Channu could not shift Ramu on time to the hospital due to heavy traffic at Kotha Gate Centre caused by the padayatra undertaken by Jogi Ramesh. It took around 32 minutes for Channu to shift Ramu to hospital. Ramu was declared brought dead by the doctors.