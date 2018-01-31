VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that Vijayawada police have utterly failed to follow due procedures while dealing with criminal cases and are going beyond their jurisdiction while conducting investigation, three city lawyers criticised the initiative, ‘friendly policing’, taken by the city police commissioner Gautam Sawang and stated that the police department should be ‘cleansed’.Addressing the media in front of courts near the Chief Minister’s camp office in Suryaraopet on Tuesday, advocates PY Kiran Kumar, M Rajashekar and K Venkatesh alleged that police had harassed their client Kappareddy Praveen Kumar (29), who was arrested on charges of cheating one woman with false promise of marrying her.

They further alleged that a few police officials were involved in corrupt practices and a few had caste-bias. However, police reacted firmly on the allegations made by the lawyers and their client and said that the accused Praveen Kumar cheated one woman named Pasalapudi Sravanthi (25) and took money from her. Police also said that one of the three lawyers, Kiran Kumar was one of the accused in the JNNURM Housing scam case.

Police had registered cases twice against the accused Praveen Kumar, when the woman had lodged a complaint that she was being threatened and cheated by him. Praveen, police said was married, but had a live-in relationship with the complainant Sravanthi. After she learned the truth, she had approached the police and case under section 354 (B) and 341 of IPC was booked against Praveen. “The lawyer himself is a prime accused in the sensational JNNRUM housing scam case that took place in 2015. He and one nurse named Priya, lured poor people with promise of offering houses in the JNNURM colony and collected as much as Rs 1 crore from them,” said police commissioner Gautam Sawang.

Sawang also ruled out the allegations made by the lawyers that police discriminated on the basis of caste in violation of the set rules. “To divert the case, they brought in the caste angle and were making false allegations against the police. We are inquiring into the advocate’s role in the whole episode,” Sawang said.