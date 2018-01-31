VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday unearthed over Rs 50 crore worth of disproportionate assets from the house and properties of commercial tax commissioner of Vijayawada Geddapu Lakshmi Prasad.

The ACB conducted raids on commissioner's residence in Vijayawada and his 20 other properties across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The accused officer was recently promoted as the commissioner for Vijayawada division when GST came into force from July 2017. He also worked earlier as an Officer on Speical Duty for AP finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

According to ACB officials, they commenced the raids at around 6 am at various places, including the accused officer's second wife’s residence in Hyderabad. The accused officer is residing with his first wife in Patamata who is suffering from cancer. Lakshmi Prasad is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

According to the ACB officials, Lakshmi Prasad purchased independent houses, flats, residential plots and lands at prime localities in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Hyderabad. ACB sources suspect that Prasad must have amassed this wealth by involving corrupt practices by taking bribes from commercial establishments.

“The seized properties worth around Rs 4 crore (book value). We found a locker key in his residence. More details will be revealed after interrogation,” said a senior official.