VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the inordinate delay in the construction of Kanaka Durga flyover, the City Congress Committee has announced that the party leaders and activists will stage a massive agitation near Kummaripalem Junction, Bhavanipuram here on February 3. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, City Congress president Akula Srinivas said that delay in construction of Kanaka Durga flyover has been testing the patience of residents in Bhavanipuram and putting commuters reaching the city from Hyderabad into inconvenience.

Till date, there was no fixed deadline for the completion of the project and the ruling TDP remained a mute spectator instead of questioning the construction firm Soma Company, he alleged.Srinivas also demanded that the construction firm release a white paper on the status of the project. He recalled that when Congress party was in power, Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu had staged a demonstration for the construction of flyover and even claimed to complete it within an year, after coming to power.

“What happened to the tall claims of TDP? It has been more than three years now, where is the flyover?,” questioned Srinivas. Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Kolanukonda Sivaji and others were also present.

Create awareness on welfare schemes, CM tells party cadre

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed party cadre to create awareness on welfare schemes among people. Addressing the party workers via video conference at the party office here on Tuesday, he said that they have received 53 lakh grievance petitions during Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme and promised to resolve non-financial issues by April.

Naidu claimed that the State GDP has increased to 11.5 per cent and added that the State registered 62 percent in happiness index during Janmabhoomi programme. He said that the government is aiming at achieving 85 per cent in happiness index. The Chief Minister said following allegations against Janmabhoomi committees, steps will be taken to streamline the functioning of Janmabhoomi committees. He promised to launch Anna Canteens in Guntur soon and provide unemployment dole to youth. TDP Guntur district president and Vinukonda MLA G V Anjaneyulu, Tenali MLA A Rajendra Prasad, AP Minorities Finance Corporation chairman Md Hidayath and other leaders participated in the video conference.