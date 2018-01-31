VIJAYAWADA: IT Minister Nara Lokesh has said that Andhra Pradesh Government is planning decentralised development of IT sector in the State.The IT Minister, who is touring the United States and meeting CEOs of several companies to attract investment, on Tuesday said as per the policy, they are developing IT hub not only in Visakhapatnam but also in Rayalaseema.He said measures are being taken to ensure that the mistake committed in Hyderabad development as the only IT hub in the undivided State will not be repeated. Explaining the adoption of the latest Information Technology innovations in the government programme and procedures, he cited the digitisation of land records using blockchain technology.

Lokesh explained about the latest cloud hub policy of AP government and how beneficial it is for the companies and investors engaged in cloud technologies and big data. Effort are being made to bring IT majors like Google to the State.After his discussion with Lokesh, VMWare CEO Raghuram said their company specialises in the data centre, cloud infrastructure management, networking IoT. “We are currently working in Bangalore and Pune. We are very much interested to partner with Andhra Pradesh in development of blockchain technology. A team from our company will visit the State shortly,” he said and added that they are considering the proposal to expand their operation to AP.

Later, the IT Minister inaugurated the Falcon X Incubator in San Francisco, which was established by the G-10 group to encourage start-up companies in Andhra Pradesh. On the occasion, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacted with the participants through video conference. Following it, the IT Minister held a discussion with Bernard Moon, founder and director of Spark Labs, which encourages start-ups through accelerator platform. It is presently engaged in the development of Fintec. Lokesh said they propose to start a blockchain technology academy, as they intend to make the State a blockchain hub. Bernard agreed to cooperate with the State in the development of blockchain and fintech technologies.

Later, Rajesh Khajanchi of Colour Tokens, which specializes in cyber security, cloud security, and database security also came forward to partner with Andhra Pradesh to work with regard to cyber security, cloud security, and database security. Lokesh also held discussions with CEOs of Snehal, Arista, Google Team. Anjali Joshi and two other representatives of Google Team said they are readying proposals with regard to G Station, Chromebox, Telemedicine in Andhra Pradesh. Shortly a team would visit the State, they added. The IT Minister also met the representatives of the ARM.