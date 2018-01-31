VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear to Janmabhoomi committees in the State and the rank and file in the TDP that he would not tolerate indiscipline, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said they should change and that change should be recognised by the people. Addressing the TDP coordination meeting with leaders and party cadre through video conference, Chandrababu Naidu wanted the party cadre and the frontal organisations to bring good name to the party and not bad reputation. In recent times, there have been reports of the TDP cadre, particularly Janmabhoomi committees, of acting in an overbearing manner.



He stressed the need for better cohesion and coordination in the party at the lower order for strengthening the party and wanted the party activists to work as publicists for the government programmes. “There is a positive opinion among the people about the party and we should make good use of it. You all should strive to make every village a bastion of the party,” he exhorted.

Listing out various development activities being taken up by the State government in villages like basic infrastructure, including roads, drains, drinking water, street lights, permanent buildings for panchayat offices and Anganwadis, Chandrababu Naidu said it is time to introspect, analyse and draw up plans for what more need to be done in the villages.

He said district in-charge ministers are being empowered to make the party strong in the respective district from the grassroot level and they should ensure that there are no differences among the leaders and see that all the district party functionaries work as a single cohesive unit. Drawing up a proper action plan and executing the same is important and having an efficient leadership at village level is equally important, he stressed. Taking stock of the implementation of Dalita Tejam, the party chief directed the party workers to visit every Dalitwada and mingle with Dalit youth and emphasised the need for Dalit leadership. Pointing out the latest economic survey, he said the double-digit growth rate of the State was mentioned in the survey. He said in tourism, AP occupies third place in the country.