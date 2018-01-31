VIJAYAWADA: Following a complaint lodged by the family members of Kateboina Ramu (60), a contract labourer at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (Dr NTTPS), who died while being shifted to a hospital on Monday, Ibrahimpatnam police filed cases against 11 YSRC leaders including ex-MLA Jogi Ramesh. A case under Sections 304 A, 143, 341 and 290 of IPC, R/W 149 and Section 30 of Police Act was booked against them.

According to the police, YSRC leaders took out a rally from Kondapalli to Ibrahimpatnam on Monday around 5 pm in support of Jagan’s 1,000 mile mark. Meanwhile, Ramu suffered a cardiac arrest and he died as the auto driver was unable to shift Ramu to a hospital on time.“With family members lodging a complaint against the YSRC leaders, we registered a case against ex- MLA Jogi Ramesh, Medapati Nagireddy, Nallamothu Madhu, Ravi Challapalli, Tirupati Rao, Jogi Ramu, A Ramu, Borra Anil, Junnu and two other,” said Ibrahimpatnam police.

Meanwhile, YSRC leader Jogi Ramesh, on Tuesday, said, “The ruling party, unable to digest the success of the padayatra by YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is using the police to foist false cases against us.”He further found fault with the police for immediately taking the auto driver to a safe place. “Where was the need for the police to forcefully take the auto driver, who is the prime witness, away from us? The family of the deceased was also being misled, as the ruling party members told them that they could avail compensation under Chandranna Bima, if they filed a case,” he added.

IPC sections in detail

Under Section 304 A of IPC, the accused shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to two years, or with fine, or both

Under section 143 of IPC, accused shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to six months, or with fine, or both

Under section 341 of IPC, whoever wrongfully restrains any person shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to R500, or both

Under section 290 of IPC, accused shall be punished (for public nuisance) with fine, which may extend to R200