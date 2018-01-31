VIJAYAWADA: Stressing on the need to create necessary infrastructure for the growing population, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director NVS Reddy said if governments failed to do so, unemployment, sanitation and pollution-related problems would increase across the country.Participating as the chief guest in the national seminar on ‘Challenges of New India- Realising a Billion Aspirations’, organised by the PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Kanuru here, on Tuesday, Reddy spoke on the difficulties faced during the construction of the metro rail in Hyderabad.

‘’We found an engineering solution through which the metro rail works were completed without demolishing the 20 temples and other structures in several parts of the city. All the sensitive issues were quietly managed and the project was realised, thereby creating a surprise among the commuters,’’ Reddy said.

Padmashree awardee former IT adviser Dr T Hanuman Chowdary, while speaking on the occasion, underscored the need of entrepreneurs’ role in the development of the country. “Even though huge wealth is being created, it is not leading to true development due to lack of political commitment, corruption and wasted expenditure,” he said.