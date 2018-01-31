VIJAYAWADA: With the family members of petitioner Shaik Abdul Masthan claiming that they had purchased 2.5 acres of land from the son of freedom fighter Kesireddy Suryanarayana way back in 1988, the `40-crore land scam case turned murkier on Tuesday.Amid allegations that MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and his aides had encroached `40 crore worth land, the fresh claim of family members of Masthan comes as a shocker as they refuted the charges made in cases filed against them.

It may be recalled here that the grandsons of Suryanarayana, Suresh and Srinivas had in 2016 lodged a complaint alleging their land in Ajit Singh Nagar was encroached upon by unidentified persons. On the basis of that, APCID officials conducted an investigation and filed charge sheet on November 2017, naming Abdul Basha as prime accused (A1) and seven others, including MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao’s wife Sujatha.

The other six accused are lorry driver Ramireddy Koteswara Rao, Tirumala Raju Veera Venkata Suryanarayana Varma, Guntupalli Aswatha Rama Rao, Yerkareddy Sindhush Reddy, Voleti Seetha Mahalakshmi and builder Maganti Babu.According to the family members of Abdul Masthan, the State government gave 10.16 acre of agricultural land in Ajit Singh Nagar to the family members of freedom fighter Kesireddy Suryanarayana in 1952. Suryanarayana was survived by two sons and one daughter. “In 1988, Masthan purchased 2.52 acres of land from Suryanarayana’s younger son Venkateswara Rao. We have documents for it. Our piece of land had survey numbers 32 and 40,” said Masthan’s son-in-law Shaik Ghouse.

Abdul Masthan had been suffering from throat cancer for the past one year and was admitted to a private hospital in Kanuru. “It pained us when the CID and police ignored our version. There is a documented proof of the transaction (of land) between Masthan and Suryanarayana’s younger son Venkateswara Rao,” he said.Condemning the accusations made by Suresh, grandson of Suryanarayana, Ghouse further said that Masthan gave 1.57 acres of land of one survey number to builder Maganti Babu for development purpose. “With an agreement of giving some flats in the developed land in return, my uncle Masthan gave the piece of land to Maganti Babu in 2016,” he said.

However, when Suresh had lodged a complaint with the CID, Masthan family approached the court and filed a petition seeking rights over the land. “With a petition number 101/2016, we moved court and the case is pending. We are waiting for the judgement,” Ghouse explained.