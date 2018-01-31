VIJAYAWADA: On Sunday, Mohammad Abdul Khadir Nayeemi and Shahid Parvez had given a ‘peace discourse’ about the importance of the Sun in Islam at the Surya Aradhana programme organised by the State government. Cut to Tuesday: A video featuring the Islamic scholars did rounds on WhatsApp in which they said they felt ‘ashamed’ to have participated in the event.

In the five-minute clip, the Maulanas admitted that they should have refrained from attending the event in which Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said Suryanamaskar should be celebrated by all religions secularly. “We feel ashamed. We were invited by the district collector to spread the message of peace and the role of the Sun in Islam. Since it would be a good opportunity to propagate good, we attended it. We apologise to all the Muslim community members who were hurt,” they said.

They further said that salutations to the Sun would yield no results and added that they would support in the community’s fight to ban Suryanamaskar in the future.When TNIE contacted them, the Maulanas maintained that they made the video to clarify that they did not participate in the 12-step namaskar. “I said we were ashamed to have been misunderstood by our community that we took part in Suryanamaskar,” Shahid Parvez said.It maybe recalled that members from various Muslim organisations expressed reservations against the State government’s idea to organise Surya Aradhana annually.