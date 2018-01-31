VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his dissatisfaction at Soma Construction Company for bringing disrepute to the State government by failing to complete Kanaka Durga flyover on time.Naidu conducted a review meeting with the R&B department officials here on Tuesday to discuss the progress of various projects in the State. Speaking on the occasion, he said that instructions were given to the Irrigation department to restrict water flow in the Krishna Eastern Main Canal in order to take up construction of flyover pillars passing through the canal. He made it clear that necessary action will be taken against the Soma Company if it failed to develop the main road by March and allow the vehicular movement.

The CM also gave his nod to sanction `10 crore for the construction company to speed up the works. During the review meeting, the officials gave a presentation on the progress of Benz Circle flyover works and informed that the project will be completed by November. In turn, Naidu directed the officials to extend the Benz Circle flyover until Nidamanuru considering the rise in vehicular traffic on NH-16. Moreover, the flyover should serve the needs of the people on the lines of PV Narasimha Rao Elevated Expressway in Hyderabad.