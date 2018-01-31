VIJAYAWADA: In what could give some much-needed impetus to Polavaram project works, the Union Water Resources Ministry has given green signal to the spillway and spill channel works of the irrigation project being handed over to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL). An agreement is expected to be entered within a week’s time, after which the company will begin construction.

Representatives of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and state Water Resources Department met Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday to arrive at a consensus.

“Finally, the Centre has agreed to hand over the spillway and spill channel works of Polavaram to NECL as per old rates,” said Secretary of Water Resources to the state Shashi Bhushan Kumar.