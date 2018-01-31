VIJAYAWADA: The Railway line doubling and electrification works between Vijayawada and Narasapur gain momentum. The 221-km railway line doubling work was being executed by Railway Vikas Nigam Company at an estimated cost of `1504 crore and is expected to completed by 2020.For the last three decades, parliamentarians irrespective of their political affiliations have been raising the issue before the Centre. With the 221-km railway line, being a single line, several passenger and express trains are being halted, causing much inconvenience to the passengers.

In 2014, the NDA government has sanctioned `1,504 crore in the Railway budget for realising the much-awaited project of Krishna and West Godavari districts. According to South Central Railway (SCR) officials, the doubling and electrification works are classified into five packages which include Vijayawada- Gudivada, Gudivada- Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram- Nidadavole, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Bhimavaram-Narsapur. At present, 66 passenger, express and goods trains are running through the single line, leading to heavy rail traffic during the festive seasons.

“Acquisition of land has become a major problem for taking up the doubling and electrification works at several locations. Majority of the farmers are not willing to provide their lands for the execution of the project. A meeting will be convened with the district collectors of Krishna and West Godavari districts to sort out the land acquisition issue. At any cost, the project will be completed by 2020,’’ said senior official of Railway Vikas Nigam Company.