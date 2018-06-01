Home Cities Vijayawada

Bank staff strike Day two: Public faces hardship as ATMs go dry

The bank employees’ strike continued on the second day across Krishna district, resulting in the closure of over 620 ATMs in the district.

Bank employees staging a protest in Vijayawada on Thursday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The bank employees’ strike continued on the second day across Krishna district, resulting in the closure of over 620 ATMs in the district. Bank services were crippled and general public vent their anger as withdrawing cash has become almost impossible on the final day of the two-day nation-wide strike called by bank employees unions to protest against a meagre wage hike proposal. Emergency services were also affected as many shops, hospitals and path labs are not accepting digital transactions.  

V Sarojini, a 45-year-old women from Vijayawada, who took her daughter to a scanning centre, had to pay `2,700 in cash as the centre refused to accept card payment.

“I have visited around 10 ATMs in the city, leaving my daughter at the diagnostic centre. However, I didn’t get the cash. Finally, I have managed to get the cash from a shop after swiping my credit and paying some extra money,” she added. Many business transactions in the district came to a halt in the last two days. All the banks and majority of the ATMs remained shut on Thursday.    

“The strike reminds us of the demonetisation days. The banks were closed and it is quite hard to go around the city on a blazing day in search of ATMs with cash, standing in queue and drawing money,” said V Naganjaneyulu, a citizen.

Meanwhile, the United Forum of Bank Union organised a protest meeting here on Thursday demanding that the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) declare 20 per cent wage revision instead of 2%.

