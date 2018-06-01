Bus services to NTR’s birth place begin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah on Thursday flagged off direct bus service from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Nimmakuru, birth place of legendary actor and former chief minister, the late, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Ramaiah said that over the years villagers of Nimmakuru were facing a harrowing time to travel to Vijawayawada by private vehicles. Recently, the issue was taken to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during Mahanadu held at Kanuru from May 27 to 29. Responding to the issue, Naidu directed APSRTC officials to operate bus services between PNBS and Nimmakuru.

Henceforth the APSRTC will operate bus services six times a day to Nimmakuru, he said. APSRTC Krishna regional manager PV Rama Rao was present.