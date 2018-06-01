Home Cities Vijayawada

Bus services to NTR’s birth place begin

APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah on Thursday flagged off direct bus service from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Nimmakuru, birth place of legendary actor and former chief minister, the late, Nandamuri Taraka

Published: 01st June 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah on Thursday flagged off direct bus service from Pandit Nehru Bus Stand to Nimmakuru, birth place of legendary actor and former chief minister, the late, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Ramaiah said that over the years villagers of Nimmakuru were facing a harrowing time to travel to Vijawayawada by private vehicles. Recently, the issue was taken to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during Mahanadu held at Kanuru from May 27 to 29. Responding to the issue, Naidu directed APSRTC officials to operate bus services between PNBS and Nimmakuru.

Henceforth the APSRTC will operate  bus services six times a day to Nimmakuru, he said. APSRTC Krishna regional manager PV Rama Rao was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision