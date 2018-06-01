Bypoll results reflect mood of nation, Modi era will end in 2019: Yanamala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the outcome of the byelections to four Lok Sabha and 11 Assembly seats as a slap on the face of BJP, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said it indicates the strong wind blowing against the saffron party across the nation. The BJP won only one of four parliamentary seats and one of 11 Assembly seats in bypolls held across 10 States.

Stating that the BJP has faced debacle thrice in the byelections in Uttar Pradesh, Yanamala said the party leadership failed to introspect on the issue despite facing setbacks in a row.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, he described the results of byelections as “mood of the nation.”

The results reflect the ire of the public against anti-people policies being adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the past four years, he said.

“The era of Modi will come to an end in 2019 as the BJP is going to lose the general elections,’’ he predicted.

He stated that the growing opposition among the people against the BJP resulted in the unity of opposition parties. “At least now, the saffron party leaders should open their eyes and change their attitude,” he said.

Observing that the BJP leaders are making every effort to make the people believe lies as truth, Yanamala said the advertisements in vernacular dailies explaining Dholera as part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) is proving the same.

“Are Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and Bengaluru-Chennai Industrial Corridor (BCIC) not part of India? Whether the Centre has responsibility of giving funds to VCIC and BCIC on par with DMIC or not? Why don’t the Centre release advertisements on the development of coastal employment zone in VCIC and BCIC? How much financial aid the Centre extended to Dholera Special Investment Region as part of DMIC and how much it spent on VCIC and BCIC? Why don’t you promote both the industrial corridors passing through AP on the lines of DMIC? Is it not discrimination?’’ he questioned.

Yanamala lambasted the Centre for taking back `350 crore after releasing the sum for backward districts development in Andhra Pradesh. Finding fault with Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s statement that the none of the three States formed in the NDA-1 regime were given Special Category Status (SCS), he said the Union Minister should understand that SCS was accorded to Uttaranchal.