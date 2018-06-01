‘Centre biased against Southern States’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the Centre is extending funds only to BJP-ruled States and adopting step-motherly attitude towards others, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao dared the leaders of the saffron party to come for a debate over Central assistance to AP in the past four years.

He said the Centre was not supporting the projects in South India and sought to know why the BJP leaders were finding fault with the AP government for appointing foreign designers for Amaravati while doing the same for construction of Dholera City and the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.