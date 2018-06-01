CRDA to issue Amaravati bonds in June 2nd week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will issue bonds for raising money for capital construction in the second week of June. CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar informed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that the bonds would be listed in the stock market after the announcement of bi-monthly RBI monetary policy on June 6.

In the 17th executive authority meeting of the CRDA held under the chairmanship of the chief Minister on Thursday, the CRDA commissioner said that the pre-market analysis for the bonds was completed.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, “We have been able to complete 55 per cent of Polavaram works in a short time, but the same is not happening in the case of Amaravati. We need a strategic plan to accelerate the progress of works and an efficient system to track it.”

On the occasion, representatives from European firm Dassault Systemes showcased their simulation system which will help in the real-time surveillance of construction of Amaravati. “The system will help in areas such as urban planning, detecting seismic activities, disaster management and tracking progress of the projects and other areas,” the representatives informed the CM.

Naidu asked the firm to prepare the simulation system in six months.

To effectively tackle the heatwave during summers in Amaravati, ‘cool spots’ will be set up in every 440 metres. “Singapore Power will take up works related to District Cooling System which will ensure lower temperatures in the buildings,” Cherukuri Sreedhar explained.

Naidu reviewed the Urban Mobility System which will be powered by Internet Of Things (IOT). The system, the officials said, will enable driverless vehicles to directly pick up the passengers from designated zones and guide the vehicles to the nearest charging points, pick up zones and parking lots.

The officials informed the CM that the tender process for the High Court complex has been completed and that the iconic structure will be built with an estimated expenditure of `1,685 crore. The officials also presented prototypes of Anna Canteens to the Chief Minister.

World bank team to visit Amaravati

A team from the World Bank is on a two-day visit to Amaravati from Thursday to inspect and study the ongoing progress

The Ministry of Finance will conduct a meeting in Chennai on June 6 to review the status of World Bank projects

World Bank-AIIB fund release likely in July

Andhra Bank and Indian Bank approved loan of L950 crore and L660 crore respectively; CRDA yet to get confirmation letter

The approval process of Vijaya Bank loan of J450 crore is expected to be completed by June 15