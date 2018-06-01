Home Cities Vijayawada

Delayed justice to AgriGold victims: CM chides ministers

Cabinet nod for doing away with mandatory rural service for docs

Published: 01st June 2018 02:36 AM

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Municipal Minister P Narayana, looks at a poster embossed with images of TDP founder NT Rama Rao and himself to be fixed at Anna Canteens, in Vijayawada on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have expressed his ire at some ministers and officials for delay in doing justice to the victims of AgriGold scam. Though the matter is in the High Court, sources told TNIE that the CM had observed ministers and officials were not in a position even to take care of those issues being considered serious by the government.

Underscoring the need for getting clarity over auctioning of AgriGold assets at the earliest so as to do justice to the victims, he felt that the failure of advocates representing the government was resulting in the delay. “If you are incompetent, let us appoint efficient advocates or else I myself will appear in the court and give clarity over the State government’s stand,” Naidu is learnt to have said at the Cabinet meeting held at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi on Thursday.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to promulgate an ordinance amending the AP Medical Practitioners Registration Act, 1968. The amendment will be the deletion of provision under Section 15B of the Act, which made it mandatory for medical students to work for the government for one year before becoming a licensed medical practitioner. This ordinance was approved in view of the demand from the Junior Doctors’ Association to remove the condition of one-year government service.

The condition of rendering compulsory government service had become a hurdle for such people to extend their specialist services in their native State. The Council of Ministers approved the establishment of AP Cold Chain Promotion Limited Company under the Companies Act.

Other key decisions

The Cabinet approved the amendment to the AP Rights in Land Pattadar Passbooks Act, 1971, which will ensure transparency and reduce pendency in disbursement of revenue of services.
The proposed Auto-Mutation Process will be digitised and claimants will be mutated provisionally in the electronic data maintained by the Revenue Department on real-time basis.

 Report on boat mishap
The three-member committee appointed after the boat accident in River Krishna submitted its interim report. The final report will be submitted in the next Cabinet meeting with its recommendations.

